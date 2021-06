Buffalo Police say the shooting happened in the first block of Swinburne Street just before 11:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is currently in critical condition after being shot multiple times late Monday night.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened in the first block of Swinburne Street just before 11:30 p.m. The 30-year-old man was taken to ECMC by ambulance.