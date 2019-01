BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's east side overnight Sunday.

A 37-year-old man from Buffalo was shot around 12:15 a.m. on Doat Street near Sprenger Avenue.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, treated, and released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.