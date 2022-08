Police said a 43-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car that was being driven by an 81-year-old woman.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition at ECMC after being hit by a car on Sunday.

Cheektowaga Police said it happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Harlem Road at Thruway Plaza Drive.

They said the 43-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car that was being driven by an 81-year-old woman.