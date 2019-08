BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is recovering in the hospital after being seriously burned in an apartment fire.

Firefighters say the fire started around 9:00 p.m. Monday in an apartment complex on Bank Street.

Another woman was able to escape safely. The two were the only occupants in the apartment at the time.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.

The apartment is a total loss, though crews were able to put out the fire before causing damage to the other units in the complex.