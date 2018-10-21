BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo police were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Delaware Avenue near Chippewa Street early Sunday.

Police say a 28-year-old male was hit by vehicle on Delaware Avenue just before 4:15 Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old driver from North Collins was arrested and charged with DWI.

The male was transported to ECMC where he is listed in fair conditon.

Police closed Delaware from West Tupper Street to Chippewa for around 2 hours while investigators worked the scene.

