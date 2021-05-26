Man having mental health crisis in Wellsville taken into custody

The man was found under a walk bridge in Island Park and was in the river. Police said he had a knife and did not respond to officers at the scene.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — After 90 minutes, a man who was having a mental health crisis was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Wellsville.

The Wellsville Police Department responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. That is where a man was found under a walk bridge in Island Park. The man, who was in the river, had a knife and did not respond to officers, police said.

Some time later, Wellsville Police said that "the opportunity was presented to take him into custody without incident and transport him to Jones Memorial Hospital."

No information was immediately available about the man's condition at the hospital.