Buffalo Police are looking for the person or persons responsible after a man was grazed by gunfire Monday afternoon.

It happened in the first block of Townsend Street in the city's Fillmore district shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

