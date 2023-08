An autopsy will be conducted by Erie County medical examiners to determine the cause of death.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was found dead Thursday morning south of Gallagher Pier, prompting an investigation.

South District officers were called to Tifft Street and Fuhrmann Boulevard shortly past 9 a.m. for a report of a person who was down. Upon arrival, they found a dead man inside a vehicle.

An autopsy will be conducted by Erie County medical examiners to determine the cause of death, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.