BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a car crash that happened early Wednesday morning on East Utica Street near New York State Route 33.

Police were called to the crash around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man dead inside the crashed vehicle. It's unclear at this time how the man died.

Authorities say an autopsy will be conducted by Erie County Medical Examiner's Office to determine his cause of death.