One man was found dead in a car that sank in the Erie Canal this weekend.

Multiple agencies searched for the car after people passing by reported seeing headlights in the water.

North Tonawanda Police were notified just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle involved had been reported stolen from the City of Buffalo around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the North Tonawanda Police and Fire Departments, along with the City of Tonawanda dive and rescue team, and the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Department's dive rescue team located the vehicle and recovered it from the canal.

When first responders got to the scene, the vehicle was floating but sank before they could reach it in the middle of the canal between North Tonawanda and Tonawanda. They believe the car entered the water around the Service Drive boat docks. Police do not know of anyone that actually saw the car go into the water.

The victim's name won't be released until he is positively identified and his family is notified.