Man files brutality lawsuit over arrest by Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man who was arrested during a traffic stop in Buffalo last summer has filed a lawsuit alleging he was beaten so badly by officers that he suffered permanent injuries including some vision loss.

Tyshawn Vance says officers threw him to the ground and hit him during the August 14 traffic stop.

A cellphone video of the encounter that was posted on Facebook, but is no longer visible, shows Vance’s eye badly swollen and what appears to be blood smeared on the asphalt.