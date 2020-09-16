Man facing multiple charges following police chase through Jamestown

Police were called to assist a citizen who told them they were following a vehicle driven by an alleged burglary suspect.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 41-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after taking off on police when they tried to pull him over.

It started shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when a citizen notified police they were following a vehicle allegedly involved in a burglary in the Town of Kiantone. When Jamestown Police tried to pull over the vehicle in question on Jamestown's west side, the driver took off, hitting several construction signs and passing several red lights.

Police say the driver then took off on foot after his vehicle hit another on East 5th Street at Potters Alley.

Stephen Dean, 41, was taken into custody shortly after in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on North Main Street. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be serious.