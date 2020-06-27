Man faces burglary, weapons charges in Allegany County

Eric Kazcor, 36, is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a shotgun in the Town of Wirt on June 21.

WIRT, N.Y. — A man from Allegany County is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a shotgun in the Town of Wirt on June 21.

New York State Police say during their investigation of a burglary at a residence on State Route 275, troopers determined Eric Kazcor, 36, had allegedly stolen a shotgun from the residence.

Kazcor has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.