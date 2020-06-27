Man faces burglary, weapons charges in Allegany County

WIRT, N.Y. — A man from Allegany County is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a shotgun in the Town of Wirt on June 21.
New York State Police say during their investigation of a burglary at a residence on State Route 275, troopers determined Eric Kazcor, 36, had allegedly stolen a shotgun from the residence.
Kazcor has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
Kazcor was arrested and arraigned in Allegany County Court where he was later released on his own recognizance. He is set to return to court later this month.