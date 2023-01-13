Man able to escape from house fire in Jamestown

According to officers on the scene, the man escaped out of a second-story window.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — According to officers on the scene, a man was trapped inside a house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon. He managed to escape by exiting through the home's second-story window.

Jamestown's Fire Battalion tells 2 On Your Side that firefighters were called to a home on Hazzard Street Friday afternoon. As they got closer to the scene, they could see heavy smoke.

When firefighters arrived they went inside, but the house conditions deteriorated quickly and crews were pulled out.

According to the Fire Battalion, crews were still at the scene Friday evening working to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.