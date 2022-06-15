Man driving dirt bike on Bailey Avenue dies after crash

The man operating the dirt bike was not wearing a helmet, and he was declared dead at the scene Tuesday night, according to Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man driving a dirt bike on Bailey Avenue died after a crash that took place on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old Buffalo man was driving an unregistered Honda dirt bike north on Bailey Avenue when it struck the passenger side of a Dodge Durango, which was also going north but making a left turn onto Manhart Street.

The man operating the dirt bike was thrown off it upon impact. He was not wearing a helmet, and he was declared dead at the scene, according to Buffalo Police.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.