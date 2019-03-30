BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man and a dog died in a house fire Saturday morning in Batavia.

The City of Batavia Fire Department says that firefighters were called to the scene on Evans Street at 7:06 a.m.

A person was reportedly trapped on the second floor, and once firefighters went into the house, they encountered heavy smoke and fire. The man was rescued from the house with the use of a ladder and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The man, identified as John Sherman Sr., later died of his injuries.

City of Batavia Fire Department also said a dog died. Two dogs, two cats, and one chicken were able to escape.

The City of Batavia fire and police departments, as well as the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, are investigating.

