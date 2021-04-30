Man dies in South Buffalo fire

The victim was found on the second floor of a home on Remoleno Street and was treated at the scene, but died a short time later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a house fire in South Buffalo Thursday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at 18 Remoleno Street shortly after 4:30, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. The victim, who has not been identified yet, was pulled out by firefighters from the second floor and treated at the scene, but died a short time later.

A cat also died in the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to assist three adults and four children from the home.