BATAVIA, N.Y. — One person died Monday night in a single-vehicle accident on Fargo Road in the Town of Stafford, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

Arthur D. Mase of East Bethany, N.Y., was declared dead at the scene by the county coroner's office. Officials who arrived at the scene identified Mase as the driver.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call was received at 7:24 p.m. Officials say the green 2005 Chevrolet Malibu appeared to be headed south on Fargo Road, and that it appeared Mase's vehicle crossed the center line.

According to the sheriff's office, Mase's vehicle went off the east shoulder, struck a tree on the driver's side and then stopped in a ditch.

The accident is under investigation.

