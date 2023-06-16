Man dies after Bailey Avenue crash Friday morning

The fatal crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Bailey Avenue, near William Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man died Friday morning after he was partially ejected from his vehicle during a crash.

The fatal crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Bailey Avenue, near William Street. That's where a spokesperson for Buffalo Police said a vehicle traveling south on Bailey Avenue crossed a double-yellow line and struck another vehicle, then eventually ran into a tree.

The 42-year-old driver was partially ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was extricated from the car by Buffalo Fire Department personnel before he was declared dead at the scene.