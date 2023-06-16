x
Man dies after Bailey Avenue crash Friday morning

The fatal crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Bailey Avenue, near William Street.
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man died Friday morning after he was partially ejected from his vehicle during a crash.

The fatal crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Bailey Avenue, near William Street. That's where a spokesperson for Buffalo Police said a vehicle traveling south on Bailey Avenue crossed a double-yellow line and struck another vehicle, then eventually ran into a tree.

The 42-year-old driver was partially ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was extricated from the car by Buffalo Fire Department personnel before he was declared dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported from the scene, according to police.

