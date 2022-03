The man was walking in the woods off Sackett Road in the Town of Bergen Sunday when the tree fell.

BERGEN, N.Y. — Sunday's high winds are being blamed for the death of a man walking through the woods in Genesee County over the weekend.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for an unresponsive victim pinned under a tree in the woods off Sackett Road in the Town of Bergen.