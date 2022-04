Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene around 7:50 a.m. Friday, after a 51-year-old man working on a construction project had fallen.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — A man died after falling from the roof of the Chautauqua Institution on Friday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene around 7:50 a.m. Friday, after a 51-year-old man working on a construction project had fallen.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident is currently under investigation.