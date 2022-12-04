Man dies after falling 50 feet over a cliff in the Town of Sheridan

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Gregory Meadows, 66, of Sheridan.

SHERIDAN, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has died of injuries suffered when deputies say he apparently fell over a cliff.

EMS crews responded to State Route 5 in the Town of Sheridan shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation showed the victim, 66-year-old Gregory Meadows of the Town of Sheridan, apparently fell about 50 feet over a cliff's edge to the Lake Erie shoreline.

Meadows was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.