Man dies after being hit by two vehicles

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he was struck by two vehicles Friday night.
Lockport Police say the victim, Richard Howes III, was walking westbound across South Transit Rd. at High St. shortly before 8 PM when he was hit by two vehicles that were heading south on South Transit with a green light.
Howes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lockport Police are asking anyone who may have information about this accident to contact them at 716-433-7700 or the confidential tip line at 716-439-6707.