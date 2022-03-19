Man dies after being hit by two vehicles

Lockport Police say the victim was struck Friday night just before 8 PM at the intersection of South Transit Rd. and High St.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he was struck by two vehicles Friday night.

Lockport Police say the victim, Richard Howes III, was walking westbound across South Transit Rd. at High St. shortly before 8 PM when he was hit by two vehicles that were heading south on South Transit with a green light.

Howes was pronounced dead at the scene.