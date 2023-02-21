Man dies after being hit by a vehicle in Cheektowaga, suspect charged after almost a year

On February 26, 2022, Frankie Hauser, 32, was traveling on Clinton Street under the I-90 bridge when he allegedly hit 64-year-old Paul Kitchen.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department said Tuesday that the alleged suspect accused of hitting a man with a vehicle, resulting in his death was arraigned in court after almost a year since the incident happened.

According to the news release, on February 26, 2022, Frankie Hauser, 32, was traveling on Clinton Street under the I-90 bridge when he allegedly hit 64-year-old Paul Kitchen. Hauser drove away from the scene.

Kitchen was taken to ECMC where he later died.

After an extensive investigation by CPD officers, Hauser was identified as the driver of the vehicle that hit Kitchen. Hauser was arraigned on Tuesday in Erie County Court and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident Resulting in Death, a class D felony.

Hauser was released on his own recognizance, police said.