1 man dead after Wilson motorcycle accident

The accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on West Lake Road.

WILSON, N.Y. — One man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Wednesday evening, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the accident happened at 6 p.m. Wednesday on West Lake Road in the Town of Wilson. The Sheriff's Office didn't release any details of the incident, but said on-scene first aid was immediately administered to the male motorcyclist and the female driver of the SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to Mount Saint Mary's Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.