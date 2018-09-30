BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police say a man has died after being stabbed early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Block Street in the city's Bailey/Genesee neighborhood just before 5:30 A.M. and was the result of some type of dispute.

The victim was rushed to ECMC. His name is not being released at this time.

Police announced Sunday evening that they made an arrest in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Buffalo Police Confidential TIP-Call Line at 847-2255.

