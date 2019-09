LEROY, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash in LeRoy.

State police say the man was riding a dirt bike on Linwood Road when he t-boned a van, hitting the vehicle on the passenger side. The van was turning into a driveway.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist died on the way to the hospital. It is unclear at this time if anyone in the van was injured.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.