BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was injured after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Lafayette Avenue and Elmwood Avenue around 3 a.m.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling northbound on Elmwood and hit a man that was crossing the street.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.