CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After consulting with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Cheektowaga Police Department says they cannot criminally charge the man who left white supremacist pamphlets around several streets in Cheektowaga.

According to Cheektowaga Police, the individual cannot be criminally charged because it is a free speech issue; however, police have cited the man for littering.

Detectives say the pamphlets were dropped on Standard Parkway and Edmund Street and contained racial and religious wording considered offensive.

The pamphlets were published by the Racial Nationalist Party of America, with a Lockport PO Box return address. Police located the person connected to that address and said he admitted to distributing the leaflets. The unidentified man said the drops were random, not targeted to any area or individual and that he would continue to do it.

In addition to the littering ticket, police also forwarded the man's name to the FBI, Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Lockport Police.

RELATED: Mayor Brown: Protests 'peaceful but illegal'

RELATED: School's Wi-Fi helped catch teens who drew racist, anti-Semitic graffiti

RELATED: Politicians' tweets could get slapped with warning labels