GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A car accident on the North Grand Island bridge Wednesday afternoon resulted in major delays on the 190 North during rush hour.

State police say a man driving the wrong way on the northbound bridge collided head-on with another car.

The driver was arrested and charged with a DWI. Police have not released the suspect's name.

Each car was occupied by only a driver. Both suffered minor injuries.

The bridge is now open. No damage was done to the structure.