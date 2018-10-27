FORESTVILLE, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man faces a number of charges after deputies say he assaulted someone in addition to providing alcohol to minors.

Joel R. Tefft, 41, of Forestville, is charged with assault, child endangerment, and unlawfully dealing with a minor.

Deputies responded to a home on Pearl Street where Tefft allegedly got into a physical fight with someone. That person was hurt, but deputies didn't comment on the extent of his or her injuries.

Deputies say their investigation also revealed Tefft had given alcohol to minors and allowed them to become intoxicated.

Tefft was arraigned and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of bail.

