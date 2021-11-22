Man charged in Depew homicide

Police say Sayed Nasir, 38, will be arraigned on multiple charges Monday night.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Depew Police have now charged a man in connection to a woman's death from over the weekend.

Police say a 911 call came in shortly after 4:30 Saturday afternoon asking for medical help for a woman injured in a domestic dispute at a home on North Creek Drive.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman, 33-year-old Nazeefa Tahir, was deceased.