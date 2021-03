Firefighters say the fire started in the first floor living room and spread to the second floor shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is dead following a fire in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood Tuesday night.

Fire officials say flames broke out in a first floor living room of a home on Roesch Avenue and spread to the second floor shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The body of the unidentified 56-year-old victim was found in a second floor bedroom. A cat also died in the fire.