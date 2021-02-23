Man breaks through ice at Ellicott Creek Park trying to rescue his dog

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — What started out as a day at the park with their dogs, ended up as a water rescue at Ellicott Creek Park Tuesday morning.
It all began when one man climbed down an embankment to get his dog off the ice and broke through the ice himself. Other dog owners broke through the ice as well trying to help the man. Fortunately the water there is only waist deep.
Emergency crews from Amherst Police, Tonawanda Police, Ellicott Creek Fire, Getzville Fire, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.
Everyone made it out of the water safely.