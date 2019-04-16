NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 49-year-old Falls resident suffered severe burns to his hands, face and feet as the result of a house fire Tuesday morning in the city's downtown section.

Chief Tom Colangelo tells 2 On Your Side the victim was found on the porch of the Michigan Ave. home when the first engine got to the scene shortly after 8 A.M.

The victim told fire officials the fire broke out in the bathroom and he was burned when he tried to put it out himself. Chief Colangelo says it was started by careless smoking.The man is being treated at ECMC.

The victim's brother managed to make it out of the house and was not hurt.

The chief credits quick work by firefighters from keeping the flames from spreading to the second floor and attic.

Damage to the home was set at $10,000.