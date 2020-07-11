Man arrested in Jamestown for public lewdness, endangering the welfare of a child

Police say that on Thursday, around 4:30 p.m., they responded to a call about a "suspicious person sitting in a parked sedan" in Jamestown.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in Jamestown after allegedly exposing himself to multiple minors.

John L. Hollingsworth, 41, was found sitting in his vehicle. Police say that further investigation revealed that Hollingsworth allegedly "exposed himself to several youths in the area."

Police took Hollingsworth into custody and charged him with public lewdness and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.