Man arrested in Batavia for impersonating DEC officer

Rick A. Drury, 58, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man was arrested in Batavia on Thursday after he allegedly impersonated a law enforcement official during a separate incident.

Rick A. Drury, 58, allegedly stated that he was part of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and showed police a gold New York Excelsior badge.

The police investigated and found that Drury is not, and never was, a law enforcement officer with the DEC.