Man arrested in Batavia for impersonating DEC officer

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man was arrested in Batavia on Thursday after he allegedly impersonated a law enforcement official during a separate incident.
Rick A. Drury, 58, allegedly stated that he was part of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and showed police a gold New York Excelsior badge.
The police investigated and found that Drury is not, and never was, a law enforcement officer with the DEC.
Drury was arrested for criminal impersonation in the first degree —impersonating a law enforcement officer. He was given an appearance ticket and is expected in Batavia Town Court on October 22.