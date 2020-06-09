x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Man arrested in Batavia for impersonating DEC officer

Rick A. Drury, 58, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Credit: WGRZ
Generic photo of handcuffs

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man was arrested in Batavia on Thursday after he allegedly impersonated a law enforcement official during a separate incident. 

Rick A. Drury, 58, allegedly stated that he was part of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and showed police a gold New York Excelsior badge.

The police investigated and found that Drury is not, and never was, a law enforcement officer with the DEC.

Drury was arrested for criminal impersonation in the first degree —impersonating a law enforcement officer. He was given an appearance ticket and is expected in Batavia Town Court on October 22.

Related Articles