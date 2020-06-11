Man arrested after jumping fence and running onto runway at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Police say the man was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. He faces criminal trespass charges.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is investigating an incident that involved a man who ran onto the runway at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

NFTA Police officers say the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday when a 21-year-old man jumped over the fence at the airport and made his way on to the runway.

Police say the man was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. He faces criminal trespass charges.