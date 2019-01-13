JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man was arrested and charged after police say he fired two shots from a pistol during a fight in the street Saturday.

The incident happened on Franklin Street around 1:30 a.m.

Desimon J. Elston, 34, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges are expected.

Evidence recovered from the scene.

Jamestown Police

Police say Elston fired two shots from a pistol before running from the scene and into a nearby home. He then left that house, but officers found and arrested him in a neighboring yard.

He was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered the gun.

Elston is being held in the city jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information on the crime can contact the Jamestown Police anonymous tip line at (716) 483-TIPS (8477).