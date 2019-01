BATAVIA, N.Y. — Guillermo Torres-Acevedo was arraigned Wednesday in Bergan Town Court on charges of custodial interference, criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

The events took place November 29 in the town of Byron.

Torres-Acevedo, 22, will next appear in court on February 13.

