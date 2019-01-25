A Castile man accused of trying to kill the Wyoming County Sheriff has been ruled unfit to stand trial.

Lynn Hall, 48, was given two psychiatric exams by different doctors who ruled that, "[Hall] is incapacitated and thus unable to assist in his defense or able to understand the nature of the proceedings."

Police say Hall was tailgating and flashing his lights at Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph on State Route 238, as he was on his way to work in December 2018.

When Sheriff Rudolph pulled over to see if Hall needed help, that is when Hall pulled in front and blocked him.

Police say Hall got out of his car, met Sheriff Rudolph at the door of his police vehicle, and started a physical altercation. Hall allegedly tried to get Sheriff Rudolph's gun, as they both continued to struggle to the ground at the side of the road. Hall ended up on top of the Sheriff with a knife threatening to kill him.

Hall will remain in the custody of the office of mental health for the rest of his life until the status of his mental health changes. He is due back in court July 25, 2019.

MORE: Castile man accused of trying to kill Wyoming Co. Sheriff

MORE: Man accused of trying to kill Wyoming County Sheriff in court