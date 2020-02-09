x
Man accused of throwing molotov cocktails onto porch of occupied home

Jamestown Police say incident was the result of an ongoing dispute and not a random act.
Credit: Jamestown PD
Eric Goodlow

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is facing an arson charge, accused of throwing two molotov cocktails onto the porch of an occupied home.

Jamestown Police say it happened just before 2 AM Wednesday on Monroe St. They say Eric Goodlow, 49, was involved in a dispute with someone who lived in the home and that the incident was not a random act.

The Jamestown Fire Department arrived to put out the fire. Damage was confined to the porch and there were no injuries.

Goodlow is currently in the Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment.

Credit: Jamestown PD

