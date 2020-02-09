Man accused of throwing molotov cocktails onto porch of occupied home

Jamestown Police say incident was the result of an ongoing dispute and not a random act.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is facing an arson charge, accused of throwing two molotov cocktails onto the porch of an occupied home.

Jamestown Police say it happened just before 2 AM Wednesday on Monroe St. They say Eric Goodlow, 49, was involved in a dispute with someone who lived in the home and that the incident was not a random act.

The Jamestown Fire Department arrived to put out the fire. Damage was confined to the porch and there were no injuries.