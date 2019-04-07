MAYVILLE, N.Y. — One man and three children suffered burn wounds following a reported boat explosion Wednesday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

An explosion was reported about 100 feet from shore in Chautauqua Lake, near the Chautauqua Marina.

By the time emergency crews arrived, the sheriff's office said a group of people at the marina had been helping the four victims get to shore.

A Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office official said four helicopters were on the scene and transported the victims to various hospitals. The victims' conditions were unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

