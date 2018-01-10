BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it comes to breast cancer, early detection is key. That's why several organizations are teaming up to bring a mammogram bus to various Western New York communities.

Community Health Center of Buffalo, AKA (Alpha Kappa Alpha), and The Witness Project have joined forces with Windsong Radiology to raise awareness and get more women screened.

The groups kicked off the campaign Monday morning with their "Shades of Pink — Get on the Bus!" news conference where they talked about the importance of getting a mammogram and why it's especially important in the African American community.

The breast cancer rate in black women is nearly double that of white women.

The bus will make four stops this month:

October 4 — 34 Benwood Avenue, Buffalo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 11 — 275 Highland Avenue, Niagara Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 18 — 38 Heritage Court, Lockport from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 23 — 934 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Click here for location phone numbers.

Annual pap smears are available for CHCB patients by appointment. You must bring prescriptions from your doctor.

