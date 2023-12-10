Make your own pet portraiture at the Burchfield Penny

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to try your hand at painting? We have a fun opportunity for you with a cute twist.
The Burchfield Penny is offering pet portraiture workshops throughout the month and the next class will be on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to create a painting of their furry friend and learn step-by-step the techniques when creating an acrylic portrait.
The class is led by professional painter Shanel Kerekes and costs $120 for members and $160 for non-members. The class fee covers all the supplies needed to participate, which includes acrylic paints.
The class just asks that you bring along a printed-out photo of your pet on copy paper.
This class is recommended for adults and high school students.
To learn more visit burchfieldpenney.org