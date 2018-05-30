Lockport, NY - The lift bridges on the Erie Canal in Lockport are considered iconic reminders of the working waterway's past in that Niagara County community. But now that some of the lift bridges are not "working" that has raised questions about overall funding.

The warning signs are in place for motorists to avoid the Exchange Street Bridge which normally carries traffic into the Lowertown neighborhood of the City of Lockport. It's been raised in the up position for the past two weeks or so because of a repair issue. Traffic has been routed instead to the Lake Avenue bridge off of Market for access. The nearby Adam Street bridge has been closed off even longer and it now seen as redundant according to the State DOT which actually maintains the road - bed on the bridges. It's an issue for Van Buren Street resident Paul Colopy who contacted 2 on Your Side saying, "The North Adam Street bridge went out of commission about six years ago. The one here on Exchange in the last weeks...and certainly yes it is an inconvenience issue."

The actual lift mechanism and the motors which elevate the bridges are actually maintained by the Canal Corporation which is now under the New York Power Authority. A spokesman stated in an email that the motor for the Exchange Street bridge will be repaired as of June 8th.

Whatever the case, the overall concern about maintenance for these lift bridges with two different agencies involved has spurred NYS Senator Robert Ortt to seek a comprehensive plan to address them. He has many such canal bridges in his district covering Niagara and Orleans Counties and says some are now on the list with funding of repairs.

He also feels the need is much greater in some rural areas where the shutdown of such a bridge could force lengthy detours and affect access for emergency vehicles.

But with the overwhelming need to repair other highway bridges and structures carrying a much, much larger volume of traffic, Ortt says is it is much more difficult to make sure these lift bridges get their fair share of attention.

