VILLAGE OF HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Plans to give Seneca Street in South Buffalo a facelift appear to be moving forward, including the possibility of adding four new traffic circles.

Developers are using the Village of Hamburg's model to prove that these circles work to ease traffic.

"It's really about bringing people into the Village and making it comfortable for people. Main Street is their social space, and it's their living room," Hamburg Village Trustee Laura Hackathorn said.

Hackathorn played a big part in transforming Main Street. The Village wanted to make it safer for pedestrians, so it added bike lanes, mid-block crosswalks, pedestrian islands, and roundabouts.

There's a proposal to do something very similar on Seneca Street in South Buffalo.

Some people have been critical of the idea of installing roundabouts there, but since they were installed in Hamburg, the village has seen a 60-percent drop in accidents.

"They were against it, and once they were in, we hear mostly positives. Absolutely positives. Once in a while, someone is still a little bit confused about who goes first into the roundabout, but you're going so slow you can actually make eye contact with people cross the street," Hackathorn said.

The Village also saw a dramatic increase in building permits since the redesign of Main and Buffalo Streets.

"Once there's people, businesses want to be where the people are of course. So, we found that to be a big change," Hackathorn said.

Hackathorn says although construction wrapped up in 2009, they're always open to changes. Right now, they're working with the DOT to make the mid-block crossings more visible.

"Now we actually are getting some new signals, so they're working with us to provide signals to help pedestrians cross and be more visible," she said.

The Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street held another forum Monday night to get feedback, but it isn't too late to give your input.

