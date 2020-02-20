BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Main Place Mall is poised for a dramatic redevelopment from retail to a tech-centric office building.

The Main Place Liberty Group, owners of the 280,000-square-foot mall, are working with Buffalo officials on plans to convert the two-level complex into what is being described as a “modern, 21st-century office building.”

A development price tag is still being tabulated but expected to be north of $10 million, sources said.

