Mailbox in Tonawanda allows kids to write letters to Santa and hear back

Three years ago, when the pandemic hit and Santa visits were limited, Lisa Brown wanted a way for her grandchildren to still enjoy the Christmas spirit.

Example video title will go here for this video

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One Tonawanda grandmother is going out of her way to keep the Christmas magic alive.

Three years ago, when the pandemic hit and Santa visits were limited, Lisa Brown wanted to come up with ways for her grandchildren to still enjoy the Christmas spirit. So she bought a mailbox to help them send their letters to the North Pole.

Not very long afterward, she opened it up for others kids. And since then, Brown has gotten roughly over 300 cards for Santa.

From places all across Western New York and, as far out as, Wisconsin. Brown said she is not a religious person, but she will do whatever it takes to bring some joy to kids.

"I think it all started with COVID when they couldn't do anything. We always go see Santa. We would always go eat breakfast with Santa, and that year, we couldn't do anything, and these poor kids couldn't do anything. We just thought we'd help Santa and have Santa help out and give a little joy to the world," Brown said.

For Brown, this means a little bit more than magic.

"Santa told us that there was one little boy who didn't ask for anything for himself, but his baby sister and his mom, because they just didn't have a lot of money. Another, the 9-year-old boy had just lost his mother, and the family just wanted happiness for him," Brown said with tears in her eyes.

All letters sent to Santa will receive a handwritten letter back. Kids are also encouraged to take a photo with Santa in front of her lawn, just be careful with the cords.

Dec. 16 is the last day to mail letters. This will give Santa enough time to respond before Christmas.