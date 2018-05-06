CHEEKTOWAGA, NY- A mail carrier is under arrest and charged with stealing mail, including checks, and cashing them without the knowledge of those they were intended for.

Cheektowaga Police and the Office of Inspector General say Jeffrey Watkins, Jr., 29, was keeping the mail from customers primarily in the Walden Ave, Pine Ridge Rd., Genesee St. area of the town.

Watkins, Jr. is facing several counts of Grand Larceny and Possession of a Forged Instrument.

Numerous victims have been identified, but if you live in Cheektowaga and have not received a check you were expecting, get in touch with police at 686-3923.

